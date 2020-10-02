1/1
ALBERT STEWART
1949 - 2020
Albert F. Stewart  
December 23, 1949 - September 22, 2020 Albert F. Stewart, age 70 of Washington, DC. Gone, not yet forgotten, although we're apart your spirit lives forever in our heart! His memories live on in Sheila Vaughan and Mary (Michael) Artis; grandchildren, Michael Artis, Demari Wood, Makiah Artis, Tamera Crossland and Mikayla Artis; siblings, Elizabeth Newman, Vernell Stewart, JoAnn Wood, Anthony Stewart and Roger Jenkins, Jr.; and host niece and nephews.  No services planned.

Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Tri-State Funeral Services, Inc. - Washington, DC
1505 Kenilworth Avenue
N.E Washington, DC, DC 20019
(202) 882-1202
