

Albert Dillon Sturtevant (Age 78)

Passed away peacefully at his home in Washington, DC on November 29, 2020, of complications from Alzheimer's disease. Al was born and raised in the Georgetown neighborhood of Washington, DC, attending Jackson Elementary School and St. Albans School, before going on to Yale University and Yale Law School, from which he graduated in 1967. Al joined the Army in 1967, and later served in the Navy Reserves until 1978. Al began his legal career at the Securities and Exchange Commission, serving as Assistant Chief Counsel in the Division of Trading and Markets, before going into private practice in 1973. He later became a mediator and arbitrator for securities disputes, and was registered as an arbitrator with the National Association of Securities Dealers, Inc., the New York Stock Exchange and the American Arbitration Association. He was active in the community - volunteering at St. Albans School and serving on the first Community Board of Directors for the DC Capitol Guardians, the National Guard Challenge Academy for high school dropouts in DC, from 1992-1995. Al's gentle spirit and soft-spoken warmth earned him the regard of all who knew him. He enjoyed tennis, camping and hiking during summers in Maine and later in Blue Ridge Summit, PA. He also enjoyed traveling to visit his sons as they moved across the US and around the world. Al is survived by Lee Sturtevant, his beloved wife of 51 year; three sons, Albert, David and Charles; five grandchildren (to whom he was Grand-dude). He will be missed by several granddogs, including his buddy Otis. Services are private, with a memorial post-pandemic. Contributions in his memory may be made to St. Albans School or Friends Club of Bethesda.



