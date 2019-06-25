

ALBERT JAMES SULLIVAN

Master Chief, U.S. Navy (Ret.)



Peacefully passed away on June 19, 2019 at his home in Rockville, Maryland.

Born October 22,1939 in Woodbine, Georgia. Al is survived by his devoted wife, Lillian Elaine Fishburne; his daughters Tracy Morgan (Byron) and Cherese Henry (Atiba); grandchildren Terrance Sullivan (Amber), Byron, II and Malcolm Morgan, Caelan and Caleila Henry; six great-grandchildren; sisters Alice Jackson, Gail Sullivan, Mozele Eleby and Iris Sullivan; aunt, Walter Mae "Bunch" Stewart; former spouse Bennie Triplett Sullivan and six nieces and nephews.

Al was preceded in death by his parents, Albert B. Sullivan and Mertie Bell Popwell; daughter, Kimberley Sullivan and sisters Laura Gilmore, Delphine Sullivan, and Shirley Sullivan.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 608 North Horners Lane, Rockville, MD 20850. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. and the service will begin at 11 a.m. The interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA at a later date.