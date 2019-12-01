The Washington Post

ALBERT TERRELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT TERRELL.
Service Information
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
20012
(202)-882-6600
Viewing
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
6477 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Mount Pleasant Baptist Church
6477 Lincolnia Rd
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALBERT DARFIELD TERRELL  

Entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2019. He is survived by daughter Denise Jacobs (Freddie); three grandsons, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; three siblings, Mary T. Carroll, Edward and Juanita Terrell; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Terrell. Preceded in death by his brother Jacob B. Terrell, Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing December 3, 10 am, Service 11 am, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 6477 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment at the Church Cemetery.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 1, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.