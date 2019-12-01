ALBERT DARFIELD TERRELL
Entered into eternal rest on November 17, 2019. He is survived by daughter Denise Jacobs (Freddie); three grandsons, four great-grandchildren, one great-great grandson; three siblings, Mary T. Carroll, Edward and Juanita Terrell; sister-in-law Gwendolyn Terrell. Preceded in death by his brother Jacob B. Terrell, Jr. Also survived by a host of other relatives and friends. Viewing December 3, 10 am, Service 11 am, Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 6477 Lincolnia Rd, Alexandria, VA 22314. Interment at the Church Cemetery.