ALBERT S. TYREE "Al"
Suddenly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Wheatridge, Colorado. Beloved husband of Sharon R. Tyree; devoted father to Lauren and James Tyree and Nicole McCrae. He is also survived by a dear sister, Pamela Griffin; brother-in-law Dave
Griffin; and a host of many other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 12 Noon at the Kingdom Fellowship AME Church, 12101 Tech Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904 Interment Maryland National Cemetery Laurel, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (SOME), So Others Might Eat, www.some.org
. Condolences to