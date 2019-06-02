The Washington Post

ALBERT "Al" TYREE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERT "Al" TYREE.
Service Information
Pridgen Funeral Service
9455 Lanham Severn Rd
Lanham, MD
20706
(301)-577-9455
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Kingdom Fellowship AME Church
12101 Tech Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Kingdom Fellowship AME Church
12101 Tech Rd.
Silver Spring, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

ALBERT S. TYREE "Al"  

Suddenly on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in Wheatridge, Colorado. Beloved husband of Sharon R. Tyree; devoted father to Lauren and James Tyree and Nicole McCrae. He is also survived by a dear sister, Pamela Griffin; brother-in-law Dave
Griffin; and a host of many other relatives and friends. On Tuesday, June 4, 2019, visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until hour of service 12 Noon at the Kingdom Fellowship AME Church, 12101 Tech Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904 Interment Maryland National Cemetery Laurel, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to (SOME), So Others Might Eat, www.some.org. Condolences to

logo
Published in The Washington Post on June 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.