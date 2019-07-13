

Albert William Zanner, Jr., DDS



On Thursday, July 11, 2019; beloved husband of the late Barbara Harter Zanner. Survived by daughters, Nancy Z. Correll and Susan Zanner; granddaughter, Andrea Correll; son-in-law, Cory Correll. He will be missed by adored dog, Soren. Al was a fifth-generation Washingtonian. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High in 1947, from George Washington University in 1949, from American University in 1951, then earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Dental School of the University of Maryland in 1955. He served in the U.S. Air Force as a dental officer from 1955 to 1957.

He had a passion for music even long after he could no longer hear it. Dogs were among his most cherished companions. He was a dentist, blessed with wonderful patients in his private dental practice for 38 years in Gaithersburg, and he was particularly privileged to treat disabled children, over decades, in several hospitals. He wrote many songs and was a schtick entertainer at nursing homes, a hospice caregiver, a self-described tormented poet, and a free spirit.

He said many times that he was in awe of the love and friendship he knew, which fed him in this life. He prayed that God's mercy, through his grace, would carry him forward as it always had in the past.

Relatives and friends are invited to visit at the DeVol Funeral Home, 10 E. Deer Park Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877 on Friday, July 19 from 6 to 8 p.m. A funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 30 at 11 a.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 16420 S. Westland Dr., Gaithersburg, MD 20877. Interment private.