Alberta A. Dowd (Age 95)
On Sunday, February 23, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late John F. Dowd, Capt., US Navy (Ret.); mother of Patricia E. Dowd, Jane D. (Mark) Cupkovic, and the late Colleen (Leif) Larsen; grandmother of Jane, Kristina, and Shane Larsen, and Jac Cupkovic; sister of Carlton Abear and the late Arlene Stewart, Patricia Crowley, Ronald Abear and Lawrence Abear. Friends will be received at Church of the Resurrection at Riderwood Village, 3110 Gracefield Rd., Silver Spring, MD 20904 on Saturday, February 29, beginning at 11:30 a.m., with Mass of Christian Burial to be offered at 12 p.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the , Memorial & Tribute Processing Ctr., 4217 Park Place Ct., Glen Allen, VA 23060.