ALBERTA ECKHOFF
Alberta Eckhoff
Alberta Eckhoff, beloved wife, mother, and Gran, passed away November 28, 2020 due to complications from COVID. Alberta, known to many as Bert, was born in Washington, DC on April 22,1953 to Albert and Maria Willson. Alberta married Mike Eckhoff in 1976 and leaves a legacy of a large, loving family. Alberta was one of eight children and grew up in Falls Church, VA. She was known to all as having a loving and caring spirit. She dedicated her time to volunteering with Girl Scouts and teaching Sunday School and also worked in Fairfax County Public Schools supporting students. Alberta, who left much too soon is survived by Mike and their three children: Tina (Rob), Michele (Travis), and James (Sarah). They celebrated and cherished their seven grandchildren, Robbie (deceased), Lauren, Ryan, Emily, Harper, Kellan, and Finley. Alberta will be missed by her seven siblings and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews. A celebration of Alberta's life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to AFSP, a program close to her and her family's heart. https://afsp.donordrive.com/campaign/Alberta-Eckhoff

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 4, 2020.
