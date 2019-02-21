Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALBERTA MARIE WILLIAMS. View Sign



Alberta Marie Williams was called to her heavenly home on Friday, February 15, 2019. She was born to the late James Leroy Smith and Ruth Dunn on September 19, 1955 in Washington, DC and widow of Weldon Williams. After nine years of sobriety, Alberta enjoyed traveling around the world with her children, couponing, shopping, watching movies with her grandchildren and living her best life as a community volunteer. Alberta's greatest accomplishments were at N Street Village by greeting homeless women who would come for meals, showers, and housing assistance. She also enjoyed her community outreach position at So Others Might Eat, where Alberta worked tirelessly to help individuals struggling with alcohol, drug addiction, and homelessness to improve their ability to live and function as she did. Alberta was proud to be a Sr. Mentor to others, a Church Outreach Counselor, a Member of the Step to Stop Health Program, as well as a contributor to the National African American Drug Policy Coalition. A viewing will be held Sunday, February 24, 2019 from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Luther Place Memorial Church, 1226 Vermont Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20005 with services to follow.

4308 Suitland Road

Suitland , MD 20746

