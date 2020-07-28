1/
ALBERTA RAY
1923 - 2020
{ "" }
ALBERTA C. RAY  
Died July 14, 2020 at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, MD. She was born in Washington, DC, on January 26, 1923 to Mr. and Mrs. Lorenzo and Mary Cole. She was educated in Washington, DC, and graduated from Cardozo High School. She married Hubert C. Ray, Sr. on April 7, 1941. From this union four lovely children were born; Grace Y. Countee (Jerome), Barbara A. Jones, Glorietta R. Germany (Willie) and Hubert "Butch" Ray, Jr. (Regina). She leaves a host of grands, great grand, and even great-great grandchildren. For more information about her service, please visit: JBJFuneral Home.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
