ALBERTA RICHARDSON

Service Information
Wake
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral
13901 Central Avenue
Upper Marlboro, DC
Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral
13901 Central Avenue
Upper Marlboro, DC
Notice
Alberta Richardson  

Peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Richardson. She leaves behind three
children, Ralph A. Richardson (Theresa), Tracy Newell (Glenn), Derrick Richardson Sr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother and a host of
relatives and friends. Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, Wake 10 a.m., Funeral Service 11 a.m.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 17, 2019
