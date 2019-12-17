

Alberta Richardson



Peacefully called home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Holy Cross Hospital. Preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Richardson. She leaves behind three

children, Ralph A. Richardson (Theresa), Tracy Newell (Glenn), Derrick Richardson Sr.; eight grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; three sisters; one brother and a host of

relatives and friends. Service will be held Thursday, December 19, 2019 in the Bishop Chapel at Evangel Cathedral, 13901 Central Avenue, Upper Marlboro, MD 20774, Wake 10 a.m., Funeral Service 11 a.m.