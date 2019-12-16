The Washington Post

Alberta Young  
(Age 93)  

Departed this life on Saturday, December 7, 2019. She is survived by six children, Frederick,
Gregory, Michelle, Lionel, Jacqueline, and Althea; four grandchildren, Brian, Nicholas, Peighton, and Silas; three siblings, Thelma Lewis, McCormick, SC, Mary L. Walker, Alexandria, VA, and Emmett Hardy, Falls Church, VA. Viewing, 10 a.m. until funeral services, 11 a.m.,
Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at New Samaritan Baptist Church, 1100 Florida Avenue NE, Washington, DC 20002. Bishop Michael V. Kelsey, Sr., senior Pastor. Interment: Washington National cemetery, Suitland, MD. Services entrusted to J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, Hyattsville, MD.
Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 16, 2019
