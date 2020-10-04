ALDA ARNOLD



Alda Panizzi Arnold

Died after a brief illness on September 27, 2020, at her home in Earlysville, Virginia, surrounded by her family. She was 80 years old. Alda was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, to Sarah and Oscar Panizzi on November 16, 1939. She grew up in Dallas, Texas, where in high school she met the love of her life, Michael Mohan Arnold. She and Mike were married for 64 years. In 1972, they left Dallas with their four children and relocated to Rockville, Maryland. Alda returned to school, attending Montgomery College and becoming a certified legal assistant. She then began a 25-year career in the legal department of the Amalgamated Transit Union in Washington, D.C. She retired from the ATU in 2005. After retiring, Alda and Mike moved in 2010 to beautiful Earlysville, Virginia. At the home they built and called Longview, Alda had time to do the cooking she loved, inspired by the Italian dishes her mother used to make. She was an avid reader, and she doted on her little brood of hens. One of her greatest enjoyments was watching out the front windows as the sun would set over the Blue Ridge Mountains. Alda is survived by her husband, Mike, of Earlysville; and their four children, Robert Michael Arnold (Cindy Batz) of Gaithersburg, MD, Deborah Arnold Smith (James Mueller) of Dallas, TX, David Christopher Arnold (Cathy) of Middletown, MD, and Richard Todd Arnold of Rockville, MD; as well as eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters Roberta Kennedy and Mary Raymey (Larry), both of Gun Barrel City, Texas. Her sister Sarah Panizzi preceded her in death. A private family service is being planned.



