

ALDA BARBARA FORRESTER (Age 82)



Alda Forrester passed away on November 1, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She leaves behind her loving husband of 58 years, Rupert; her four children, Althea, Angella, Leighton and Rosemarie; daughter in-law, Corrine (wife of Leighton); sons-in-law, Howard (husband of Althea) and Shane (husband of Rosemarie); her beloved granddaughters, Corleigh, Sydney, and Alyssa. She also leaves her beloved nieces, nephews, grand nieces and nephews, and many loving friends. She was a longtime member of the New Hampshire Avenue Gospel Chapel. Services will be held Thursday, November 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Hillandale Baptist Church, 2601 Powder Mill Rd., Adelphi, MD 20783. Interment will be at George Washington Cemetery, Adelphi, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made in Alda Forrester's honor to the Medstar Washington Hospital Center for the Advanced Heart Failure Program, 110 Irving Street NW, Washington, DC 20010.