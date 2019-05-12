Alden Washington Jackson "AW"
On April 2, 2019, artist, educator, and family man, 93, passed away in his home in Capitol Heights, MD after a multi-year battle with pulmonary fibrosis. The sixth child of seven of John Andrew and Otelia Love Jackson of Charlottesville, VA, he was a proud veteran of WWII
. He is survived by his spouse of almost 60 years Deanna; his children Alden and Avis; his daughter-in-law Lisa; his grandchildren Coleman and Cleo; many nieces and nephews, and a treasure trove of friends. Family and friends will celebrate AW's life at his parish, St. Margaret of Scotland in Capitol Heights, MD, at 12 Noon on May 18, 2019. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.