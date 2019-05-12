Alease Thelma Turner Williams
Made her transition on Sunday, May 5, 2019, surrounded by her three sons Karl, Christopher and Gary, her sister Juliette and her cousin Roger. Alease retired from Janney Elementary School in Washington, DC in 1999 after a 37-year teaching career. She leaves to cherish her memory, three sons; a loving sister; first cousins, Jimmette, Linda and Clinton; and a host of nieces, nephews and dear friends. Viewing is 10:00 a.m., Memorial Services 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service to follow at 12 noon on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 1514 15th Street, NW, Washington, DC 20005. Interment is 2 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Blandford Cemetery in Petersburg, VA. Funeral services have been entrusted to Marshall-March Funeral Home.