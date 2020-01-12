

ALEEN RAVNDAL PHILLIPS (AASLAUG)



On Sunday, January 5, 2020 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved wife of the late Harry E. Phillips (CDR USN Ret.); devoted mother of Harry R. Phillips (wife, Teresina), Karen M. Campbell, Ellen C. Hall (husband, Jeff) and Richard Phillips (wife, Lisa); cherished grandmother of Bethany Abelseth (husband, Abiel), Toby, Donny (wife, Natasha), Emily and Calvin Phillips; loving great-grandmother of James Abelseth.

Aleen was born in February of 1928 in the small town of Figgjo, Norway. She was a young girl in Norway during the Second World War and at 19 years old in 1947 came by herself to visit her aunts and uncles living in New York City. In New York she met her future husband Harry E. Phillips who at the time was a cadet at the U.S. Naval Academy. They were married in April of 1952 and lived on the West and East coast of the U.S. and in Japan during Harry's naval career and had four children between 1954 and 1966. They lived in Wheaton, Maryland after Harry's retirement from the Navy and later in Leisure World in Montgomery County. She is remembered for always thinking of others including working in a church thrift store, with Meals on Wheels, knitting items for others, checking in on her neighbors and much much more. Friends, neighbors and family members remember her as one of the most kind and giving people they ever met. She will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at the InterFaith Chapel, 3680 S. Leisure World Blvd, Leisure World, Silver Spring, MD on Friday, February 28 at 4 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium with her husband will be held at a later date.