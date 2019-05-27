

Alejandro Sevilla

(Age 64)



On May 21, 2019, in Washington, DC, Mr. Sevilla died at his residence on Capitol Hill. Dear husband for 39 years to Patricia Sevilla; brother to Eduardo Sevilla, and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and again, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons. Following the service the burial will take place at 1 p.m. in the Congressional Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at