The Washington Post

ALEJANDRO SEVILLA

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALEJANDRO SEVILLA.
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Congressional Cemetery
Service
Thursday, May 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Alejandro Sevilla  
(Age 64)  

On May 21, 2019, in Washington, DC, Mr. Sevilla died at his residence on Capitol Hill. Dear husband for 39 years to Patricia Sevilla; brother to Eduardo Sevilla, and a loving uncle to many nieces and nephews. A service will be held on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m., and again, 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Joseph Gawler's Sons. Following the service the burial will take place at 1 p.m. in the Congressional Cemetery. An online guestbook is available at

Published in The Washington Post on May 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon