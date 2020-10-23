ALESHIA WATSON

Entered into eternal rest Monday, October 12,2020. Beloved wife of Rev. Lawrence Watson, Sr.; devoted mother of Bryan Marshall, Lawrence Watson, Jr. , Britney Thompson (Joewan, Sr,) Dionne Nelson (Bryan Jr.) Latosha Watson, Daynetra Watson, Tamara Davis and Olivia Brown. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; father, Allen Lee Holmes: brother, Kenneth Robinson, Sr.; sister, Rita Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 24 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1301 W Street SE, from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.