1/
ALESHIA WATSON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALESHIA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Reverend ALESHIA D. WATSON  
Entered into eternal rest Monday, October 12,2020. Beloved wife of Rev. Lawrence Watson, Sr.; devoted mother of Bryan Marshall, Lawrence Watson, Jr. , Britney Thompson (Joewan, Sr,) Dionne Nelson (Bryan Jr.) Latosha Watson, Daynetra Watson, Tamara Davis and Olivia Brown. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren; father, Allen Lee Holmes: brother, Kenneth Robinson, Sr.; sister, Rita Robinson; a host of other relatives and friends. Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, October 24 at New Covenant Baptist Church, 1301 W Street SE, from 9 a.m. until time of service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery. Arrangements by Hodges and Edwards.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
24
Visitation
09:00 - 11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
24
Service
11:00 AM
New Covenant Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hodges-Edwards Funeral Home - Suitland
3910 Silver Hill Road
Suitland, MD 20746
301-899-0687
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved