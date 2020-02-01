The Washington Post

ALESIA "Lisa" STEVENS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALESIA "Lisa" STEVENS.
Service Information
J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home - Landover
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD
20785
(301)-322-2300
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:30 AM
City of Praise Family Ministries
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
10:30 AM
City of Praise Family Ministries
8501 Jericho City Dr.
Landover, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Alesia Darlene Stevens "Lisa"  

Entered into eternal peace and rest on January 16, 2020. Beloved Wife of Leonard Stevens; Sister of Gladys Battle (deceased 1985), Carolyn Davis (Larry), Cerise Harris-Watkins (Larry), Barbara Harris, and April Pratt (Larry); daughter-in-law of Mattie R. Stevens; sisters-in-law of Bradley, Bernard, Napoleon, Mathew (deceased) Stevens, Larry C. Boyd (Carlene), Gail R. Stevens Ware; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Dr., Landover, MD 20785, Viewing: 9:30 a.m., Celebration Service: 10:30 a.m. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA 2172. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD   (301) 322-2300