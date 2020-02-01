Alesia Darlene Stevens "Lisa"
Entered into eternal peace and rest on January 16, 2020. Beloved Wife of Leonard Stevens; Sister of Gladys Battle (deceased 1985), Carolyn Davis (Larry), Cerise Harris-Watkins (Larry), Barbara Harris, and April Pratt (Larry); daughter-in-law of Mattie R. Stevens; sisters-in-law of Bradley, Bernard, Napoleon, Mathew (deceased) Stevens, Larry C. Boyd (Carlene), Gail R. Stevens Ware; and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at City of Praise Family Ministries, 8501 Jericho City Dr., Landover, MD 20785, Viewing: 9:30 a.m., Celebration Service: 10:30 a.m. Interment: Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Rd., Triangle, VA 2172. Arrangements by J. B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD 20785.