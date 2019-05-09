

Alethea E. Patten



The beloved daughter of Mary and Herbert Johnson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by four brothers, Adrain Patten (Carlette), Sterling F. Patten, Jeffrey Patten, Sr. (Veronica) and Scott Johnson (Tracey); one sister, April Patten; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday May 13 at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Road, Bowie, MD 20720 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alethea's name be made to the Ascension Catholic Church Building Fund, 12700 Lanham Severn Road Bowie, MD 20720.