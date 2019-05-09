The Washington Post

ALETHEA PATTEN

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ALETHEA PATTEN.
Service Information
Fort Lincoln Funeral Home
3401 BLADENSBURG RD
Brentwood, MD
20722
(301)-864-5090
Visitation
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
12700 Lanham Severn Road
Bowie, MD
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Ascension Catholic Church
12700 Lanham Severn Road
Bowie, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Alethea E. Patten  

The beloved daughter of Mary and Herbert Johnson, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. In addition to her parents, she is also survived by four brothers, Adrain Patten (Carlette), Sterling F. Patten, Jeffrey Patten, Sr. (Veronica) and Scott Johnson (Tracey); one sister, April Patten; and a host of other relatives and friends. The family will receive relatives and friends on Monday May 13 at Ascension Catholic Church, 12700 Lanham Severn Road, Bowie, MD 20720 from 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Fort Lincoln Cemetery, 3401 Bladensburg Road, Brentwood, MD 20722. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Alethea's name be made to the Ascension Catholic Church Building Fund, 12700 Lanham Severn Road Bowie, MD 20720.
Published in The Washington Post on May 9, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Brentwood, MD   (301) 864-5090
funeral home direction icon