ALEX GRAHAM
The members of the DC Firefighters Association, IAFF Local 36, regret to announce the Line of Duty Death of Active Brother ALEX GRAHAM which occurred October 27, 2019. Brother GRAHAM was appointed to the Department September 8, 2002 and was currently assigned to Engine Company 21 as a Firefighter-Technician. A public viewing will be held Thursday November 7, 2019, 10 a.m. at the DC Armory, 2001 East Capitol Street SE 20003. A public Funeral Service will start at 12 p.m. also at the Armory. Repass will follow the procession at the Armory.
Dabney Hudson, President
James Gordon, Secretary