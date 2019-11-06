

Alex Douglas Graham

January 23, 1971 - October 27, 2019



Alex Douglas Graham of Annapolis, MD passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. Doug graduated from Bowie High School. Doug was a DC Fire and EMS firefighter/technician since 2002. He achieved Firefighter/Technician of the year award in 2018. Doug was a volunteer member of the Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department serving as a Board Member and Treasurer in addition to serving as a Delegate to the MD State Fireman's Association and Delegate to Anne Arundel Co. Volunteer Fireman Association. He is predeceased by his Father-Charles A. Graham and Stepbrother-Shane Creamer (Carmen). He is survived by partner-Patricia Becraft; Mother, Dorotha Creamer and Stepfather-William Skip Creamer; brother, David W. Graham (Lisa); sister, Cynthia L. Graham-Sampson (Ken); sister, Lisa A. Barrett (Donald); niece, Heather M. Graham; : niece, Heather M. Graham; nephew, Michael A. Pecilunas, Jr.; niece, Madelynn L. Sampson; nephew, Nicholas D. Barrett; nephew, Bret C. Barrett; stepsister, Tracy Talsma (Jay); stepbrother, Michael Creamer and is loved by his rescue dog, Cupcake. A service will be held at the DC Armory, 2001 E Capitol Street, S.E. Washington, DC on Thursday, November 7, viewing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., service immediately following viewing, parking for attendees will be in Lot 3.