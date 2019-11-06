The Washington Post

Alex Douglas Graham  
January 23, 1971 - October 27, 2019  

Alex Douglas Graham of Annapolis, MD passed away unexpectedly on October 27, 2019. Doug graduated from Bowie High School. Doug was a DC Fire and EMS firefighter/technician since 2002. He achieved Firefighter/Technician of the year award in 2018. Doug was a volunteer member of the Herald Harbor Volunteer Fire Department serving as a Board Member and Treasurer in addition to serving as a Delegate to the MD State Fireman's Association and Delegate to Anne Arundel Co. Volunteer Fireman Association. He is predeceased by his Father-Charles A. Graham and Stepbrother-Shane Creamer (Carmen). He is survived by partner-Patricia Becraft; Mother, Dorotha Creamer and Stepfather-William Skip Creamer; brother, David W. Graham (Lisa); sister, Cynthia L. Graham-Sampson (Ken); sister, Lisa A. Barrett (Donald); niece, Heather M. Graham; : niece, Heather M. Graham; nephew, Michael A. Pecilunas, Jr.; niece, Madelynn L. Sampson; nephew, Nicholas D. Barrett; nephew, Bret C. Barrett; stepsister, Tracy Talsma (Jay); stepbrother, Michael Creamer and is loved by his rescue dog, Cupcake. A service will be held at the DC Armory, 2001 E Capitol Street, S.E. Washington, DC on Thursday, November 7, viewing 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., service immediately following viewing, parking for attendees will be in Lot 3.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 6, 2019
