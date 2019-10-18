ALEX C. LAGOUDAKIS (Age 83)
Born in Athens Greece, died October 19, 2019 in Washington, DC, beloved husband of Nicki Beatty Lagoudakis. A Renaissance Man: champion athlete in high school and college, artist, jazz drummer, graduate degrees, and 1976 American Chess Association Rating Quad System Winner. Alex's interest included music, art, ancient history, philosophy, religion and politics. He was a kind, compassionate person who will be greatly missed by his wife Nicki and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alex's name to: U.N. High Commissioner on Refugees, Rikki's Refuge for Animals, or Southern Poverty Law Center. A private graveside service will take place at Rock Creek Cemetery.