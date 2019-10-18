The Washington Post

ALEX LAGOUDAKIS

Guest Book
  • "My sincere condolences. May God comfort and strengthen you..."
Service Information
Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC
5130 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC
20016
(202)-966-6400
Notice
Send Flowers

 

ALEX C. LAGOUDAKIS (Age 83)  

Born in Athens Greece, died October 19, 2019 in Washington, DC, beloved husband of Nicki Beatty Lagoudakis. A Renaissance Man: champion athlete in high school and college, artist, jazz drummer, graduate degrees, and 1976 American Chess Association Rating Quad System Winner. Alex's interest included music, art, ancient history, philosophy, religion and politics. He was a kind, compassionate person who will be greatly missed by his wife Nicki and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Alex's name to: U.N. High Commissioner on Refugees, Rikki's Refuge for Animals, or Southern Poverty Law Center. A private graveside service will take place at Rock Creek Cemetery.
 
 

logo
Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Washington, DC   (202) 966-6400
funeral home direction icon