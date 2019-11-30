The Washington Post

On November 27, 2019 of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Joan Schmier; devoted father of Phyllis (Eitan) Borreda and Aaron (Jeanie) Schmier; loving grandfather of five and great-grandfather of two. Funeral service will be held Sunday, December 1, 2019, 10 a.m. at Judean Chapel, 16225 Batchellors Forest Road, Olney, MD 20832 with interment to follow at Judean Memorial Gardens. Family will be observing Shiva following services at the home of Phyllis and Eitan Borreda. Services entrusted to Sagel Bloomfield Danzansky Goldberg Funeral Care.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2019
