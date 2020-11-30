

Alexander Akalovsky

On Thursday November 26, 2020 Alexander Akalovsky, 97, passed away in Bethesda, MD. Alexander was born September 23, 1923 on the island of Rab in what is now Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1949 where he taught Russian at The Army Language School in Monterey, CA before joining the Foreign Service. His distinguished career took him to various European posts ending as Consul General in West Berlin, Germany.Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Sharon. He is survived by his three children: Irene McClendon (Daryl), Alex Akalovsky, Jr. (Brigitte) and Elaine Kallay (Thomas), and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC. No services are planned.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store