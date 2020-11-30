1/
ALEXANDER AKALOVSKY
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALEXANDER's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alexander Akalovsky  
On Thursday November 26, 2020 Alexander Akalovsky, 97, passed away in Bethesda, MD. Alexander was born September 23, 1923 on the island of Rab in what is now Croatia. He came to the U.S. in 1949 where he taught Russian at The Army Language School in Monterey, CA before joining the Foreign Service. His distinguished career took him to various European posts ending as Consul General in West Berlin, Germany.Alexander was preceded in death by his wife Sharon. He is survived by his three children: Irene McClendon (Daryl), Alex Akalovsky, Jr. (Brigitte) and Elaine Kallay (Thomas), and five grandchildren. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting that donations be made to the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts in Washington, DC. No services are planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Mr.Akalovsly's Children, Grandchildren and friends. I salute him for his service to our country. R.I.P. Sir..
George and Lana Mobley
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved