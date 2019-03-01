ALEXANDER BAILEY, JR. (Age 89)
Of Oxon Hill, MD, departed this life on Monday, February 25, 2019 at Birch Manor Healthcare Center. Born June 5, 1929. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lorraine Delores Bailey. He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Marie Bailey, son, Alexander Bailey III, daughter-in-law, Deanna Bailey, three grandsons, Alexander M., Christopher and Bryson Bailey, sisters, Lois Rush and Debra Ann Boyd and a host of loving relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Sunday, March 3 from 2 to 4 p.m. at the KALAS FUNERAL HOME, 6160 Oxon Hill Rd. Oxon Hill, MD and on Monday, March 4 from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. at Simpson United Methodist Church, 907 Centerville Rd., Wilmington, DE 19804. Interment Gracelawn Memorial Park.