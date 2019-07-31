

Alexander james daly



Alexander James Daly, Leesburg, VA and Huntersville, NC, was born on March 11,1991 and passed away suddenly of natural causes on July 27, 2019. He was the son of Patricia Magee Daly and James Michael Daly of Leesburg, VA. He is survived by his parents; four uncles; five aunts; and seven cousins.

Alex was a strong, independent, kind and gentle man. He was a problem solver and someone who could always be counted on to meet the needs of friends and coworkers. He attended Green Hedges School in Vienna, VA, and graduated from Wakefield School in The Plains, VA. He attended Virginia Tech and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the School of Engineering where he majored in Industrial and Systems Engineering. During his high school years and college career he worked at Costco Wholesale in Leesburg and was honored to serve as an Undergraduate Teaching Assistant for Dr. Paul E. Torgersen in Virginia Tech's Department of Industrial and Systems Engineering.

Alex loved living in Blacksburg so much that he spent the first six years of his career there at Federal Mogul where he became a Powertrain Global Process Expert, traveling internationally to improve production lines in other locations, prepared and led line performance improvement workshops and collaborated with manufacturing engineers to develop best practices. In May 2019 Alex moved to Huntersville, NC to become a Lean Coordinator/Industrial Engineer at Forbo Siegling.

Alex loved fast cars, domestic and international travel, scuba diving, hot air ballooning, building Legos, hiking with friends and his faithful canine companion, Riley.

A celebration of Alex's life will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 1 to 3 p.m. at the Loudoun Funeral Chapel, 158 Catoctin Circle, S.E., Leesburg, VA.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Loudoun Laurels Stewardship Trust Endowment, P.O. Box 183, Leesburg, VA 20178.