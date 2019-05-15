

ALEXANDER WALTER DROMERICK, SR.



Born in Brooklyn NY on July 5, 1927. He died peacefully of pulmonary fibrosis May 11, 2019 at Casey Hospice House, surrounded by his loving family. He graduated from Brooklyn Tech High School, from Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute, and obtained a Master's Degree from George Washington University. He became a nuclear engineer at ACF, designing early civil reactors. In 1956 he married Ann Marie Vondeling and moved to Maryland, working for Allis Chalmers. He was a Project Engineer for the North Anna reactor, which required Congressional approval. With the end of civilian nuclear power construction, he joined the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to oversee safety of nuclear plants. He retired at age 72 and enjoyed traveling and being a full time Grandpa. He was a founding member of St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church in Rockville, MD, a Homebound minister, and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He is survived by Ann Marie, his wife of 62 years; and his children: Dr. Alexander W. Dromerick Jr. of Washington, DC (Laurie), Christopher A. Dromerick of Potomac MD (Elizabeth), Laura M Dromerick, Alexandria VA (Wayne), and Lynn A Grainger of North Potomac MD (John). He is survived by nine grandchildren, Emma and Michael Dinzebach, Laura and Bridget Dromerick, Nathaniel

Kirk Popham, and Megan, Madeline, A.J., and Alexander Grainger.

Relatives and friends will be received on Thursday, May 16, 2019 from 5 to 8 p.m. in St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, 917 Montrose Road, Rockville, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 17, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Casey House, 6001 Muncaster Mill Rd., Rockville, MD 20855.