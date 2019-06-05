The Washington Post

ALEXANDER FAULK

Guest Book
  • "So sorry for the family's loss. No words can ever express..."
    - John
  • "My dear friend may you Rest In Peace now."
    - Bilqis Rashid
  • "My deepest sympathy to your family. May you keep in mind..."
Service Information
McMillan Funeral Home
1980 Martin Luther King Jr Dr
Lumberton, NC
28359
(910)-739-3735
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
504 W. 2nd St
Lumberton, DC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
504 W. 2nd St.
Lumberton, DC
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Alexander Charles Faulk  
"Bud" (Age 81)  

Alexander Charles Faulk, of Lumberton, NC, departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019. A.C. retired from the U.S. Government Publishing Office after 28 years of service. A.C. was predeceased by his daughter, Alexandria Fitch; brother, Robert Faulk and two sisters, Lillie Mae Hursey and Doris McCall. He is survived by his son, Bernard Floyd (Leona); two daughters, LaTasha Byrd (Kenneth) and Lynette Faulk; sister, Lucille Wallace and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 504 W. 2nd St., Lumberton, NC 28358. Visitation: 10 a.m., Homegoing Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery. McMillan Funeral Home, Lumberton, NC.
Published in The Washington Post on June 5, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.