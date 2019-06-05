Alexander Charles Faulk
"Bud" (Age 81)
Alexander Charles Faulk, of Lumberton, NC, departed this earth on Friday, May 31, 2019. A.C. retired from the U.S. Government Publishing Office after 28 years of service. A.C. was predeceased by his daughter, Alexandria Fitch; brother, Robert Faulk and two sisters, Lillie Mae Hursey and Doris McCall. He is survived by his son, Bernard Floyd (Leona); two daughters, LaTasha Byrd (Kenneth) and Lynette Faulk; sister, Lucille Wallace and a host of grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, June 8, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 504 W. 2nd St., Lumberton, NC 28358. Visitation: 10 a.m., Homegoing Service: 11 a.m. Interment at Elizabeth Heights Cemetery. McMillan Funeral Home, Lumberton, NC.