

Alexander Kress Kriksciun

(Age 39)



Passed away suddenly and unexpectedly on April 19, 2020 in New Orleans. He was born in Fairfax, Virginia on February 1, 1981 to Thomas Kriksciun and Pamela Kress, and grew up in Chantilly, Virginia. He attended public schools, and played on Chantilly High School's State Champion D-6 football team in 1996. He graduated from the University of Virginia in 2003, and worked for two years as a Business Analyst/Software Developer for Fu Associates of Arlington.

Alex moved to New Orleans to attend Tulane Law School in 2005 as a member of what became the known as the "Katrina Class," and he fled town ahead of the hurricane, along with all those who could. He returned five months later to a devastated city, served as Senior Research Editor of the Tulane Journal of International and Comparative Law, and graduated cum laude in 2008. Following graduation, Alex clerked for the Honorable Fredericka Wicker at the Louisiana Fifth Circuit Court of Appeal, and later served as a member of the Court's Central Staff.

At the time of his death, Alex Kriksciun had his own practice, specializing in criminal defense, and he reveled in assisting the less fortunate. He was a certified "rising star" in the firmament of the Louisiana/New Orleans legal community. Alex was a world-class barbeque chef in his spare time, and a proud Virginian throughout his life: "American by birth, Virginian by the grace of God," he liked to say. He was also an avid kayak fisherman on Lake Pontchartrain, and a gamer.

Alex Kriksciun is survived by his loving wife of six years, Erin E. Bohacek Kriksciun of New Orleans, and two beautiful daughters, Sloane Alexandra (5) and Cameron Scarlett (2). Alex also leaves behind his parents, Tom and Pam, sister Eva Cartier Kriksciun, and many grieving aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends scattered across the country. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Stanley Kriksciun and Phyllis Halpine Kriksciun of Lordship, Connecticut, and Herbert Kress and Patricia Cartier Kress of Wilmington, North Carolina.

The family thanks all of the many wonderful people who have shown so much compassion and care to his wife, daughters, parents, and sister during this very difficult time. The family encourages friends to share their thoughts, favorite memories of Alex, and condolences at www.lakelawnmetairie.com

A memorial service in Virginia is planned for the future.