Service Information Joseph Gawler's Sons, LLC 5130 Wisconsin Ave NW Washington , DC 20016 (202)-966-6400

LLOYD ALEXANDER LLOYD Alexander "Lenny" Lloyd left this world on May 6, 2020 after a valiant fight against COVID-19. He was seventy six years old. Known as Pop Pop to his family, he is survived by his longtime partner Victor Jimenez, his two daughters; Jennifer Lloyd and her wife Jen Kelley-Lloyd, and Teresa Murray and her husband Steven Murray, three granddaughters; Krystle Anderson and her husband Kiel Anderson, Maddison Stinson and her partner Christopher Georgiou, and Marissa Murray, and two great grandchildren; Loki Anderson and Halo Anderson. His memory is also carried on by his many close friends whom he considered family and loved as such. Lenny was born December 10, 1943 to Alexander T. Lloyd and Virginia Drinkard Lloyd. He grew up in Southern Maryland. In 1967, Lenny graduated from the University of Maryland, College Park with a degree in Accounting. He forged a successful career of public service that spanned 31 years and included the Department of the Navy, HUD and the administrative offices of the Supreme Court. After a period of entrepreneurship, travel and adventure, Lenny ended his retirement as a Comptroller for Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. Politics was a passion of Lenny's. A lifelong Democrat, he loved debating politics and attended every Presidential Inauguration from 1965 until 2012 (he refused to attend Trump's Inauguration). Lenny's legacy is one of kindness, love and strength. Every person he met, he considered a friend deserving of compassion and free from judgement. He was a pillar of strength, confronting problems head on with optimism and a smile. Whether it be coming out later in life during the height of the AIDS epidemic or beating lung cancer in 2013, Lenny lived his life to the fullest and on his terms. Idolized by his family, admired by his colleagues and adored by his friends, Lenny will be profoundly missed. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for Lenny has been postponed until conditions allow for a Celebration of Life Party that would be worthy of our beloved Pop Pop. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lenny's name to Central Union Mission or SmileTrain. Due to COVID-19, a memorial gathering for Lenny has been postponed until conditions allow for a Celebration of Life Party that would be worthy of our beloved Pop Pop. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Lenny's name to Central Union Mission or SmileTrain.



