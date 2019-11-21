

ALEXANDER MATHEWS



Alexander Mathews, of Brookland, Washington, DC., resident of Washington since 1968, died October 30, 2019 in Washington, DC of complications from cancer, age 78.

He was born June 24, 1941 to Santos and Carmela Mathews in Manhattan, NY, their first-born.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1964 to 1968, stationed in Turkey and Germany, and was honorably discharged.

He began his undergraduate education while in the Air Force, through the University of Maryland, and graduated in 1974 from the University of Maryland at College Park with Honors in History.

He was employed by the U.S. Library of Congress, Allied Telecom, The Catholic University of America, and self-employed as a tour guide in Washington, DC and New York City.

He is survived by his sister Mary Ann Geier-Duque, niece Patricia Duque-Goldman and nephew Joseph Duque, their families, and nieces and nephews.

He was a long-time member of the Washington Meeting of the Society of Friends.

He loved music, gardening, writing, travel, and the company of many, many friends.

Disposition of ashes and memorial meetings to be announced.