ALEXANDER EDMOND SMITH Our beloved Alex, known to some as "the Journeyman," passed away March 1, 2019. His private fight with cancer ended the day after his 59th birthday. Alex was a remarkable individual who excelled at almost anything he undertook. His mischievous wit and Scottish sense of humor made him endearing and truly fun to be around. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Alex attended Glasgow Caledonian University to obtain his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering followed by a master's degree in Aerospace Systems at Cranfield University. He began working for the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), the Engineering division of the Civil Aviation Authority (UK). He quickly excelled in his duties and was chosen to represent the UK's interests at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a role where he became known worldwide to a great many people. Never one to sit on his hands, during his time at NATS Alex attended Westminster Business School (London) and gained his MBA in Finance. His unquestionable abilities and charismatic style quickly got him noticed in the world- wide arena and he was lured to the United States in 1988 to work on behalf of the FAA where he settled in McLean, VA. After working at MSI and Booz-Allen & Hamilton he formed his own company (aptly named Rannoch, a Scottish place from his childhood of outstanding natural beauty) where he mentored many and launched careers. He successfully led as its CEO for over 17 years until its sale to SRA in 2008. During this time period the fledgling company grew to attain a staff of almost 400 people spread across the globe. As was Alex's nature, once the company was sold he immediately pursued his lifelong interests with vigor. A true Renaissance man, he was a talented artist, musician and songwriter. With the help of his left-handed guitars he and his friends composed music and created original CD's. The "Journeyman" travelled extensively to worldwide destinations often taking the road less travelled and immersing himself in local traditions, always finding time to visit his far-flung friends, and engaging in unique family adventures that inspired many humorous photos and blog posts. He continued his unbridled thirst for knowledge and obtained his PhD from the International School of Management based in Paris. His aviation career continued unabated and he expanded his involvement with various institutions. He became a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation, a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors. He was also a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Certified European Engineer (EUR Ing.). He authored over 50 issued US and European patents. Even in illness, Alex never lost his optimism and love of life. He is survived by his wife (Susan Houston) and her parents (Ann and Bland), daughter (Gillian), his mother (Mary), and his sister (Eleanor). He was a truly remarkable man and will always be held in the highest regard by his family and those who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. A private service was held in March.

SMITH ALEXANDER EDMOND SMITH Our beloved Alex, known to some as "the Journeyman," passed away March 1, 2019. His private fight with cancer ended the day after his 59th birthday. Alex was a remarkable individual who excelled at almost anything he undertook. His mischievous wit and Scottish sense of humor made him endearing and truly fun to be around. Born in Glasgow, Scotland, Alex attended Glasgow Caledonian University to obtain his undergraduate degree in Electrical Engineering followed by a master's degree in Aerospace Systems at Cranfield University. He began working for the National Air Traffic Service (NATS), the Engineering division of the Civil Aviation Authority (UK). He quickly excelled in his duties and was chosen to represent the UK's interests at the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a role where he became known worldwide to a great many people. Never one to sit on his hands, during his time at NATS Alex attended Westminster Business School (London) and gained his MBA in Finance. His unquestionable abilities and charismatic style quickly got him noticed in the world- wide arena and he was lured to the United States in 1988 to work on behalf of the FAA where he settled in McLean, VA. After working at MSI and Booz-Allen & Hamilton he formed his own company (aptly named Rannoch, a Scottish place from his childhood of outstanding natural beauty) where he mentored many and launched careers. He successfully led as its CEO for over 17 years until its sale to SRA in 2008. During this time period the fledgling company grew to attain a staff of almost 400 people spread across the globe. As was Alex's nature, once the company was sold he immediately pursued his lifelong interests with vigor. A true Renaissance man, he was a talented artist, musician and songwriter. With the help of his left-handed guitars he and his friends composed music and created original CD's. The "Journeyman" travelled extensively to worldwide destinations often taking the road less travelled and immersing himself in local traditions, always finding time to visit his far-flung friends, and engaging in unique family adventures that inspired many humorous photos and blog posts. He continued his unbridled thirst for knowledge and obtained his PhD from the International School of Management based in Paris. His aviation career continued unabated and he expanded his involvement with various institutions. He became a Fellow of the Institute of Engineering and Technology, a Fellow of the Royal Institute of Navigation, a Fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society and a Fellow of the Institute of Directors. He was also a Chartered Engineer (UK) and a Certified European Engineer (EUR Ing.). He authored over 50 issued US and European patents. Even in illness, Alex never lost his optimism and love of life. He is survived by his wife (Susan Houston) and her parents (Ann and Bland), daughter (Gillian), his mother (Mary), and his sister (Eleanor). He was a truly remarkable man and will always be held in the highest regard by his family and those who were fortunate enough to call him a friend. A private service was held in March. Published in The Washington Post on May 25, 2019

