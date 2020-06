Or Copy this URL to Share

ALEXANDER SUTTON, JR.

On May 26, 2020, beloved husband and father peacefully passed away. Family will welcome friends Tuesday, June 9 at Johnson & Jenkins Funeral Home, 716 Kennedy St., NW. Visitation 10 a.m. Service 11 a.m. Interment Ft. Lincoln Cemetery.



