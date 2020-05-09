

ALEXANDER TSCHERNY



Loving husband and father, Alexander Tscherny of Washington, D.C., passed away on May 7, 2020. He was born on June 10, 1926, in Berlin, Germany. Alex and his brother George fled Nazi-occupied Germany to Holland after Kristallnacht. Having to return to Berlin to secure transit visas, and with the aid of several Jewish organizations, they safely made passage to the United States on June 10, 1941.

Alex served in the US Army during the Korean War and received his master's degree in International Business Administration from Mexico City College (University of the Americas) in 1959. He worked internationally for the Northwood Insitute, the Organization of American States, USAID, and the Library of Congress.

Traveling around the world together, Alex shared his passion for languages and cultures with his wife of 46 years, Elena. He was also an avid stamp and coin collector, as well as a jazz enthusiast, hobbies he shared with his son, Mauricio. Alex was known for his kindness and compassion, his beautiful smile, and love for his family.

Alex was preceded in death by his father, Mendel, and his mother, Bella. He is survived by his wife, Elena, his son, Mauricio, his grandchildren Cassian and Avi, and his brother George. A funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at Garden of Remembrance at 1 pm. In honor of his memory, contributions may be made to IONA Senior Services and Ohev Sholom, the National Synagogue.