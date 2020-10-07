ALEXANDER ZANOLLI



Alexander Bruno Zanolli

Passed away suddenly on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the age of 90 in Washington, DC. at Sibley Memorial Hospital.He was married for 35 years to Laura (Mascia) Zanolli who passed away in 1993. The two traveled, enjoyed going to concerts and plays and raised their four children. Alex is survived by Nadine Dutcher, his loving partner for the past 25 years; his children Michael Zanolli, Gina Zanolli (David Stiles), Chris Zanolli (Denise Taylor), and Paul Zanolli (Valerie Andersen); and his grandchildren Claudia and Eliza Zanolli-Stiles, and Martin and Louis Zanolli. He is predeceased by his brother Gino Zanolli (Patricia McConnell Zanolli, also deceased). Alex grew up in Queens, New York and after earning an advanced degree in physics he moved to Rochester, New York to work for Kodak as an Optical Physicist in Research and Development, working mostly on NASA and classified projects. A few years after Alex retired, he and Laura moved to Washington DC. Music was his passion. He studied music composition at the Julliard School of Music prior to pursuing his degrees in physics. He wrote musicals, marches and songs, and spent many hours at his piano playing his compositions as well as the music of his favorite composers. He had knowledge and opinions on a broad assortment of topics, and enjoyed discussing philosophy, politics, math, physics and food. Family and friends remember his unique sense of humor, love of puns, and the joys of cooking and making a proper martini. He was blessed with a wonderful senior life with Nadine and enjoyed getting to know her extended family. He was a gracious and enthusiastic host for visits from his children and grandchildren in his spacious 14th floor apartment with a large swimming pool: a major attraction for the young ones. A good, long life, Nonno!



