Alexandra Keith "Sandy" (Age 74)

On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Sandy Keith died at home in Fairfax Station, Virginia, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John Flanagan; devoted mother of David Suda; loving grandmother of Gavin and Spencer Flanagan; and dear sister of Michele and Nichole Keith. Sandy lived her life as one of service. After graduating from Wooster College in 1965, she heeded President Kennedy's call for volunteers to serve "the cause of freedom and the cause of a peaceful world". Joining the Peace Corps in 1965, she served in Thailand, teaching English to children in a village north of Bangkok for the next two years. Upon her return, she earned an MA in International Relations from The Fletcher School, then joined the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer. They sent her to Viet Nam, where she served in the Saigon Embassy. Upon her return to the States, she entered Georgetown University's Law Center and obtained a JD in 1975. Her first job out of law school was with the DC Corporation Office of Counsel. This began a long career of government service, which included several assignments within the offices of various Inspectors General. As with her time in Viet Nam, Sandy didn't allow personal safety issues to deter her when called to serve as an election monitor in Bosnia and Serbia during their post-war elections. Finally, she capped her long career by being appointed an Administrative Law Judge for the government of the District of Columbia. Throughout her career, she maintained contact with and grew life-long friendships with her fellow Peace Corps volunteers. She served on the Board of Friends of Thailand, a National Peace Corps Association affiliated group and remained active with the group throughout retirement. Ultimately, Sandy Keith lived her life in the service of others; we are all diminished by her passing. A funeral service will be held at Temple B'nai Shalom, 7612 Old Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested that donations be made to either The Friends of Thailand (http:// On Wednesday, April 10, 2019, Sandy Keith died at home in Fairfax Station, Virginia, after a long battle with cancer. Beloved wife of John Flanagan; devoted mother of David Suda; loving grandmother of Gavin and Spencer Flanagan; and dear sister of Michele and Nichole Keith. Sandy lived her life as one of service. After graduating from Wooster College in 1965, she heeded President Kennedy's call for volunteers to serve "the cause of freedom and the cause of a peaceful world". Joining the Peace Corps in 1965, she served in Thailand, teaching English to children in a village north of Bangkok for the next two years. Upon her return, she earned an MA in International Relations from The Fletcher School, then joined the State Department as a Foreign Service Officer. They sent her to Viet Nam, where she served in the Saigon Embassy. Upon her return to the States, she entered Georgetown University's Law Center and obtained a JD in 1975. Her first job out of law school was with the DC Corporation Office of Counsel. This began a long career of government service, which included several assignments within the offices of various Inspectors General. As with her time in Viet Nam, Sandy didn't allow personal safety issues to deter her when called to serve as an election monitor in Bosnia and Serbia during their post-war elections. Finally, she capped her long career by being appointed an Administrative Law Judge for the government of the District of Columbia. Throughout her career, she maintained contact with and grew life-long friendships with her fellow Peace Corps volunteers. She served on the Board of Friends of Thailand, a National Peace Corps Association affiliated group and remained active with the group throughout retirement. Ultimately, Sandy Keith lived her life in the service of others; we are all diminished by her passing. A funeral service will be held at Temple B'nai Shalom, 7612 Old Ox Road, Fairfax Station, VA, Sunday, April 14, 2019 at 10 a.m. Interment King David Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, Sandy requested that donations be made to either The Friends of Thailand (http:// www.friendsofthailand.org/donate/main.html ) or Planned Parenthood.

Funeral Home Jefferson Funeral Chapel

5755 Castlewellan Dr.

Alexandria , VA 22315

