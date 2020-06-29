Alexandra Leonardi  

Known affectionately as "Cissy," 63, died peacefully surrounded by her family at home on June 18, 2020, from cancer. She was born in Washington, DC, on September 20, 1956, to Igor N. and Maria E. (Marszalek) Belousovitch. Cissy studied Russian Studies at Windham College in Vermont and at Boston University, Boston, MA. After meeting him at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow, Russia, Cissy married her beloved husband Samuel D. Leonardi, Jr. on January 7, 1978. They spent the last year of Sam's enlistment at Marine Corps Air Station, Cherry Point, North Carolina. They settled for a short time in Ohio, then moved to Virginia. They moved to Maine in 1987 and Cissy began work at The Swan Agency Sotheby's International Realty, Bar Harbor, ME. Cissy loved spending time at home with her family and puttering around her garden. She had a passion for cooking elaborate Russian Easter dinners for friends and family, spending one-to-one time with her granddaughter, and enjoyed beaching and brunch on Islesford, ME. She was also known for her unconditional love of the New England Patriots. Cissy spent four years with the Mount Desert Island High School music boosters and nine active years on the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, all in Maine. Cissy is survived by her husband, Samuel D. Leonardi, Jr.; two daughters, Annie Leonardi, Northeast Harbor, ME and Stephanie Leonardi and husband Nicholas Reynolds of Ellsworth, ME; granddaughter, Isla of Northeast Harbor, ME; sister, Anna Belousovitch and husband Doug Leroy of Arlington, VA. She was predeceased by her parents, Igor and Maria Belousovitch. A celebration of Cissy's life will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020 at Forest Hill Cemetery in Northeast Harbor, ME. Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing. Those who desire may make gifts in Cissy's memory to: Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service, PO Box 122, Northeast Harbor ME 04662, or to Cancer Foundation of Maine, 170 US Route 1, Suite 250, Falmouth ME 04105. Arrangements made by Jordan-Fernald, 1139 Main Street, Mt. Desert ME 04660. Condolences may be expressed at