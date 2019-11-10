

Alexandra McCain Morgan "Sandy"



Born in Honolulu, HI in 1934 into a Navy Family-Granddaughter of Admiral John S. McCain; daughter of Admiral John S. McCain, Jr and Roberta Wright McCain; and sister of Senator John S. McCain. Her early years and married life to RADM Henry S. Morgan were spent moving about in the typical fashion of a Navy family. She received a BA from Brown University, and years later, a BS in Microbiology from George Washington University. She and Henry lived in Houston, TX from 1978-1990 where Sandy ran the microbiology lab at the 4th Ward Clinic. She was also a long-time dedicated cancer research volunteer at MD Anderson Hospital. She continued her volunteer research work at Johns Hopkins Oncology Center after moving to Gibson Island, MD in 1990 and Annapolis, MD in 2001. Sandy participated in sailing (racing and cruising) on the Galveston and Chesapeake Bays and supported Henry's crew for ocean and bay racing. She was an avid bridge player and a proud member of "THE Book Club" of Annapolis. She loved animals, movies, bourbon old-fashioned(s) and microwave popcorn. She passed away on November 6, 2019 with advanced mesothelioma in her home overlooking the beautiful Severn River. She is survived by her mother, Roberta W. McCain; brother, Joseph P. McCain; son, Charles R. Flather, Jr.; daughters, Alexandra FM Cist and Katherine M. Morgan; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held on November 14 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew's Chapel located beneath the larger Naval Academy Chapel in Annapolis. Gate 8 entry and photo ID required. Interment at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery.