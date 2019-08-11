

Alexandria Anagnos Snellings (Age 95)



Of Charlottesville, formerly of McLean, VA. and St. Louis, MO., passed away on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. She was born on June 16, 1924, the daughter of the late Kaliope Malevitis Anagnos and Christos Anagnos. Also predeceasing her are a son, Ronald Michael Snellings; several siblings, John Anagnos (Marie), Thomas Anagnos, Louis Anagnos, Stella Vaccaro (Frank), Peter Anagnos (Penelope); son-in-law Michael Gerrity, and many other family members.

Mrs. Snellings, "Alex" to her friends and family, was a free spirit with a passion for life. She loved her family above all others and took special pride in the loving care she lavished on her husband, Ronald. She and Ron enjoyed extensive travel together and appreciated the Art and culture of the countries they visited.

She is survived by her husband of 46 years, Ronald Snellings; children, Pamela Ann Snellings King (Thomas) of Middleboro, MA, Colette Geraldine Snellings Backlund (Duane) of Palmyra, VA., Cara Suzanne Snellings Willess (Brian) of Chandler, AZ, and Margot Marie Snellings Gerrity of Buffalo Junction, VA.; grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Snellings Fenton, Robert Lee Snellings, Kristy Lee Arel (Randy), Danielle Fox (Jeff), Joseph L. Backlund (Haley), Charles L. Backlund, Topaz Lorraine Obler Elliott (William), and Pearl Michelle Gerrity. Thirteen great-grandchildren also survive her, Mikey Snellings, Josh and Luke Fenton, Abby, Alex, Adam and Austin Arel, Tristan, Ella and Samuel Fox, Brienne Backlund and Cedar and Sage Elliott.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Hill and Wood Funeral Chapel in Charlottesville, Va. with Father Panagiotis Hanley officiating. Burial will follow at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019 in Saint Matthew Cemetery, St. Louis, MO. with Father Douglas Papulis officiating.