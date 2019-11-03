Guest Book View Sign Service Information Our Lady of Mercy Church 9200 Kentsdale Dr Potomac, MD 20854 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 9222 Kentsdale Drive Potomac , MD View Map Celebration of Life 11:30 AM Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church 9222 Kentsdale Drive Potomac , DC View Map Send Flowers Notice

powers Alexandros D. Powers Alexandros D. Powers, loving father and husband, prominent and respected neurosurgeon, died peacefully October 22, 2019 in Bethesda, MD just as a rainbow brightened the evening sky. His loving wife Peri De Orio, was by his side. Dr. Powers was 60 years old and died from complications of pancreatic cancer. Throughout the preceding weekend he was joined by his parents, children, siblings, nieces, nephews and Peri's family as well as his close friends in the community. Alex was born in 1959 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated cum laude in 1981 from the University of Pittsburgh with majors in chemistry, physics, and mathematics. He attended medical school at Hahnemann University Hospital, now affiliated with Drexel University College of Medicine, and completed his surgical internship at the Guthrie Clinic, Robert Packer Hospital. Alex is survived by his wife and best friend Peri De Orio, friends since 1986 (spouses since 2002) and their children, daughter Alexa Francis and son Nicholas De Orio. Alex was the loving son of D. John and Helene T. Powers, of Pittsburgh, PA, brother to John D. Powers (and his wife Mary Powers) and to his sister Danae M. Powers. Alex was a dedicated uncle to Alaina Powers (and her husband Greg Peterca), John Powers, Kristin Powers, Kreesa Lancaster, Alex Lancaster, Jaclyn Fleener, Amy Fleener, Brooke and Dylan Murphy. Alex was a loving son-in-law to Francis and Letty De Orio and brother- in-law to Michael De Orio (and his wife Jill De Orio) and Julie De Orio Fleener (and her husband Mike Fleener). Family and friends will be received at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9222 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Monday, November 4 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., where a celebration of Alex's life will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Pancreatic Cancer Network would be appreciated by the family. Please view and sign the family guestbook at www.pumphreyfuneralhome.

