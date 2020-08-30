

Alfio Mazzaglia 1938 - 2020

We our deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Father Alfio Mazzaglia on June 7, 2020. Alfio was born in the town of Catania -the capital of Sicily on May 10, 1938 by his parents, Domenico and Francesca Mazzaglia. He is one of six siblings-Antonio, Nucha, Angela, Concetto and Rita. Alfio started his career working with his brothers in the insurance business in Catania. He soon thereafter met our mother Rosemary and moved to the United States to marry at the age of 25 and raise a family.He learned English, became an American citizen and started a new career as a chef. He was a magnificent chef and worked at some of the most elite restaurants in Washington, DC at that time including the famous Paul Young's.At his retirement age he continued working as a real estate agent for Long and Foster, a passion that he enjoyed immensely.He was Eucharistic Minister at the Shrine of the National Basilica and a member of the Knights of Columbus serving for a period of time as Grand Knight. Alfio was known for his charismatic personality, love of life and many talents including his beautiful rose garden he spent many years perfecting. We are grateful for the love and dedication he showed his family and he will be dearly missed.He is survived by his three children Francesca Costello, Domenico Mazzaglia and Josephine Veliz. His grandchildren, Angelica Bell, Zachary and Grace Veliz, Grant and Joseph Costello. His great-grandchild, Chloe Bell and his sister, Rita Mazzaglia. He was pre-deceased by his loving wife Rose Mary Mazzaglia.Due to Covid 19 Memorial services to be announced at a future date.



