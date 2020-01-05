

ALFONSO D. GIBSON

Deputy Chief

DC Metro Police Department (Ret.)



Passed suddenly on December 18, 2019. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, and an American University graduate, he started his career with the DC Metropolitan Police Department in 1961. He served 28 years to his retirement. During his tenure, he commanded critical units including Internal Affairs, the 3rd District, and the Criminal Investigations Division. His exemplary work was recognized with over 60 awards and commendations from major local organizations, DC mayors, and US Presidents. He loved family activities, intellectual discussions, and playing poker. He leaves to mourn his loving wife, children, grand and great-grandchildren, along with a sister, brother, and host of nieces, nephews and friends. The family wishes to extend its appreciation for the numerous acts of kindness in support of the family during their bereavement period, and funeral attendance on December 27, 2019.