

ALFONSO PEREA



Alfonso Perea, of Potomac, MD, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 21, 2019. A native of BogotÁ, Colombia, Alfonso retired from the Inter-American Development Bank having spearheaded the Bank's flagship Economic and Social Progress in Latin America report for many years. Alfonso emigrated to the US from his native Colombia in 1950 and started his career at the Organization of American States. After attending night school at Southeastern University in Washington and completing his MBA, he joined the IADB. In addition to his lifetime of work dedicated to the betterment of his native country and region, Alfonso was an avid tennis player and talented photographer. He shared a love of the arts and music with his wife of 64 years, Mirtha V. Perea.

Alfonso was preceded in death by his parents, Alfonso Perea and Maria Teresa Perea, his sister Teresa Perea and his wife, Mirtha. He is survived by his sons, Mauricio Perea (wife, Lauren) and Juan F. Perea (wife, Jennifer); grandsons, Alexander Perea (wife, Kristina) and Daniel Perea; and his great-grandchildren, Arabella Perea and Aidan Perea. Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church, 9200 Kentsdale Drive, Potomac, MD on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 12 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Potomac. In lieu of flowers, Memorials in the name of Alfonso Perea may be made to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601. For full obituary, please view and sign family guest book at: