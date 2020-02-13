The Washington Post

ALFONSON CAMPBELL

  • "My deepest sympathy to the family of Alfonson Campbell. May..."
    - N. S.
Service Information
Stewart Funeral Home
4001 Benning Road, N.E.
Washington, DC
20019
(202)-399-3600
Viewing
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
5600 Old Branch Ave
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs
5600 Old Branch Ave
Camp Springs, MD
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his devoted son, Louis E. Campbell, daughter, Ernestine Humphrey, and stepdaughters, Cheryl D. Eason and Evelyn Law, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, three great/great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and beloved friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave, Camp Springs, MD 20748. Services entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home.

Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 13, 2020
