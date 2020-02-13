ALFONSON LEWIS CAMPBELL
Peacefully entered eternal rest on Monday, February 3, 2020. He is survived by his devoted son, Louis E. Campbell, daughter, Ernestine Humphrey, and stepdaughters, Cheryl D. Eason and Evelyn Law, nine grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, three great/great grandchildren, a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and beloved friends. Viewing, 9 a.m. until time of Homegoing Celebration at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020 at Central Baptist Church of Camp Springs, 5600 Old Branch Ave, Camp Springs, MD 20748. Services entrusted to Stewart Funeral Home.