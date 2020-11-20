WOLF ALFORD WOLF "Skip" Alford "Skip" Wolf died peacefully at his home on November 15, 2020 after a long illness. Skip was born in Washington DC in 1933. His parents were Casper (Buddy) Wolf and Vera Cornwell. A lifelong resident of Silver Spring, he served in the US Navy during the Korean War. He was a skilled craftsman in the area of electroplating and precious metals, working in this field for many years. During the 1960s, he owned Precious Metal Plating in Silver Spring and earned his reputation for excellent work. Beginning in the 1970s, Skip opened his very successful machine fabrication business, Bay Wolf Enterprises. After his retirement in 2004, Skip found more time to enjoy life. As a descendent of some of the earliest boatsmen on the C&O Canal, he enjoyed research and exploring the history of his family. He discovered many details and anecdotes about the daily lives of the Canal families and enjoyed sharing stories about their exploits. Skip had a gift for friendship and humor. He remained close to former classmates and co-workers and was always willing to help someone in need. Many of his friends shared his interest in cars. A favorite pastime was to scour junkyards for parts or to rehabilitate cars to extract the last bit of useful life from them. He owned more than 100 cars in his lifetime. He will be sorely missed. He was a loving and devoted husband to his wife Kathleen (nee Ryan). Together for forty years, they had fallen in love at first sight and never wavered in their commitment to each other. They were true partners in life. Every day they shared together brought them happiness. Skip cherished his children from his first marriage (Deborah Chiarello of Crofton, Cheryl Glacy of Boise, Bradford Wolf of Santa Barbara and Tammy Groth of Silver Spring). He has eight grandchildren and 14 great- grandchildren. He left a legacy of love and generosity to all of them Visitation will be held at Our Lady of Grace Church in Silver Spring at 10:15 a.m. on December 18, 2020 with the funeral mass beginning at 11 a.m. Skip will be buried in Riverview Cemetery in Williamsport, Maryland overlooking the C&O Canal. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Montgomery Hospice, 1355 Piccard Drive, Suite 100, Rockville, Maryland 20850. Online tributes may be posted at https://www.goinghomecares.com/obituaries/Alford-Wolf?obId=18972524#/celebrationWall.https://www.goinghomecares.com/obituaries/Alford-Wolf?obId=18972524#/celebrationWall
.