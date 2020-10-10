1/1
ALFRED ADAMS Sr.
{ "" }
ALFRED JEROME ADAMS, SR.  
Alfred Jerome Adams, Sr. of Ft. Washington, MD was called to rest on Thursday, September 24, 2020. He leaves to cherish his memory, his loving and devoted wife Thelma Adams, his children Charles, Kim, Darlene, Alfred Jr, and Courtney (Ericka) and a host of other relatives and many friends. Mr. Adams' celebration of life service will be held on Monday, October 12 at Wiseman Funeral Home Chapel, 7531 Old Alexandria Ferry Rd., Clinton, MD 20735 from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral service at 11 a.m. wisemanfuneralhome.net  


Published in The Washington Post on Oct. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

0 entries
