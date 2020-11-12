

Alfred Orlando Alston "Al"

On October 29, 2020, our beloved Al passed, leaving behind to cherish fond memories, his loving wife, Sabrina; two daughters, Sherrell (James) and Wykiki; one son, Juan (Kelay); one sister Denise; two sisters-in-love, Shirley (William) and Sandra; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends. On Friday, November 13, 2020, the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for visitation at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Due to COVID, the service will be private and live streamed athttps://livestream.com/accounts/28256831/alston starting at 10:15 a.m. Arrangements by Snead Funeral Home.



