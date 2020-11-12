1/1
ALFRED "Al" ALSTON
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share ALFRED's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Alfred Orlando Alston "Al"  
On October 29, 2020, our beloved Al passed, leaving behind to cherish fond memories, his loving wife, Sabrina; two daughters, Sherrell (James) and Wykiki; one son, Juan (Kelay); one sister Denise; two sisters-in-love, Shirley (William) and Sandra; eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and numerous family and friends. On Friday, November 13, 2020, the family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for visitation at Not About Me Ministries, 3106 Branch Ave., Temple Hills, MD 20748. Due to COVID, the service will be private and live streamed athttps://livestream.com/accounts/28256831/alston starting at 10:15 a.m. Arrangements by Snead Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Not About Me Ministries
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snead Funeral Home - Washington, D.C.
5732 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC 20011
202-726-4400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved