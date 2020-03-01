

ALFRED J. BAGNALL



Of Rockville, MD and Windham, NY passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey M. Bagnall; loving father of Thomas J. Bagnall (Margaret) of Rockville, MD and Diana B. Mosher (David) of Orford, NH; cherished grandfather of Pamela Deaner (Dillon); brother of Robert K. Bagnall.

Relatives and friends will be received at PUMPHREY'S COLONIAL FUNERAL HOME, 300 W. Montgomery Ave. (Rt. 28 just off I-270), Rockville, MD on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. Interment at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Please view and sign the family online guestbook at: